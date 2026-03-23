NASA's Artemis II mission to kickstart human lunar exploration

The rocket's four-mile trip, at a snail's pace of one mile per hour, was live-streamed for anyone who wanted a behind-the-scenes look. The Artemis II crew features Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen. They're set for a 10-day mission looping around the far side of the moon, with launch opportunities beginning April 1, 2026.

What's next?

NASA teams will begin final preparations and system checks at the pad to ready the rocket, crew capsule and ground systems for launch.

These tests aren't just for Artemis II; they'll help pave the way for future moon landings too.

If all goes well, we're one step closer to seeing humans explore deep space again.