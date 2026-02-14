NASA's Artemis II Moon mission delayed to March 2026 Technology Feb 14, 2026

NASA's next big Moon mission, Artemis II, is now delayed until at least March 2026 after engineers found a liquid hydrogen leak during a major fueling test.

Even though they managed to load up 700,000 gallons of super-cold fuel in a marathon 49-hour run, the team still needs more time to fix these technical hiccups.