NASA's Artemis II moon mission to skip wet dress rehearsal
NASA is taking a different approach for its Artemis II moon mission, skipping the usual "wet dress rehearsal," a major pre-launch test where rocket tanks are filled with super-cold fuel but not actually fired.
Instead, it's moving ahead after a successful Artemis I run in 2022 and a recent test that surfaced some technical hiccups.
The launch is now set for no earlier than April 1, 2026.
What's a wet dress rehearsal?
Think of it as NASA's full-on practice countdown—fueling up the big Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket with liquid hydrogen and oxygen to make sure everything works smoothly (minus the actual blast-off).
It's how teams double-check their systems and safety steps before launch day.
Why is NASA doing this?
NASA says two things made it confident: First, the Artemis I test already showed its processes work. Second, a recent test surfaced some technical hiccups that were addressed before NASA's March 12 Flight Readiness Review.
So instead of repeating the full fuel-up drill, they're focusing on keeping things simple and safe.
Other benefits of this approach
Skipping this step also means less wear-and-tear from repeated freezing and thawing cycles on sensitive rocket parts.
By saving the big fuel load for launch day itself, NASA hopes to keep everything in top shape for when it really counts.