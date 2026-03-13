NASA's Artemis II moon mission to skip wet dress rehearsal

NASA is taking a different approach for its Artemis II moon mission, skipping the usual "wet dress rehearsal," a major pre-launch test where rocket tanks are filled with super-cold fuel but not actually fired. Instead, it's moving ahead after a successful Artemis I run in 2022 and a recent test that surfaced some technical hiccups. The launch is now set for no earlier than April 1, 2026.

What's a wet dress rehearsal? Think of it as NASA's full-on practice countdown—fueling up the big Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket with liquid hydrogen and oxygen to make sure everything works smoothly (minus the actual blast-off).

It's how teams double-check their systems and safety steps before launch day.

Why is NASA doing this? NASA says two things made it confident: First, the Artemis I test already showed its processes work. Second, a recent test surfaced some technical hiccups that were addressed before NASA's March 12 Flight Readiness Review.

So instead of repeating the full fuel-up drill, they're focusing on keeping things simple and safe.