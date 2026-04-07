NASA's Artemis II names lunar crater for Carroll Wiseman
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just named a lunar crater after Carroll Taylor Wiseman, the late wife of astronaut Reid Wiseman.
The announcement came during a live stream by Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
The newly named crater sits near another called Integrity, and Carroll is visible at certain times of the Moon's transit around Earth.
Reid Wiseman raising daughters alone
Artemis II is becoming the humans to travel furthest from Earth on Monday and let them explore parts of the Moon no one's seen up close.
For Reid Wiseman, naming the crater for Carroll is deeply personal: he's been raising their two daughters alone since she passed away from cancer in 2020.
The crew hopes these gestures inspire future generations to keep reaching higher.