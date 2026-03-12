NASA's Artemis II on verge of launch readiness
Technology
NASA is gearing up for a big decision on Thursday, a review that will determine if Artemis II, the first crewed trip around the Moon in over 50 years, is ready to go.
If all systems get the green light, we will soon see astronauts heading out for a lunar flyby.
Updates on timing and progress are coming straight from Kennedy Space Center.
Artemis II to set stage for Moon landings
Artemis II is a roughly 10-day mission designed to test critical systems needed for future Moon landings.
While this crew will not touch down, they will orbit the Moon and check key systems that pave the way for humans living and working there, and eventually heading to Mars.
NASA is aiming to launch in early April 2026, with final rocket checks happening later this month.