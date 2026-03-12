NASA's Artemis II on verge of launch readiness Technology Mar 12, 2026

NASA is gearing up for a big decision on Thursday, a review that will determine if Artemis II, the first crewed trip around the Moon in over 50 years, is ready to go.

If all systems get the green light, we will soon see astronauts heading out for a lunar flyby.

Updates on timing and progress are coming straight from Kennedy Space Center.