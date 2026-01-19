NASA's Artemis II rocket is ready for its big Moon mission Technology Jan 19, 2026

NASA just rolled out its massive SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B—a big step toward sending astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972.

The rocket made the slow, careful trip on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and now engineers will run final checks before launch.