NASA's Artemis II rocket is ready for its big Moon mission
NASA just rolled out its massive SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B—a big step toward sending astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972.
The rocket made the slow, careful trip on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and now engineers will run final checks before launch.
Meet the Artemis II crew and timeline
Four astronauts are set for this lunar adventure: Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen from Canada.
They'll spend about 10 days circling the Moon before heading home.
Before liftoff, NASA will do a full countdown rehearsal by February 2 to make sure everything's ready.
When and how to watch Artemis II launch
The earliest shot at launch is February 6, with backup dates through mid-February—and more chances possible into April if needed.
Live coverage will be available on NASA's YouTube channel and through other online platforms when liftoff happens from Launch Complex 39B.