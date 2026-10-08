NASA's Artemis II spots Moon 'islands of light' along terminator
NASA's Artemis II crew just caught a sight on the Moon: "islands of light" illuminated along the line where lunar day meets night.
These bright spots popped up because low-angle sunlight hit mountains, crater rims, and valleys around places like the Hertzsprung Basin and Vavilov Crater, making them stand out in the shadows.
Victor Glover: lighting aids lunar mapping
Spotting these "islands" is more than just cool: it actually helps scientists map out the Moon's surface.
Astronaut Victor Glover pointed out how much easier it was to see all the bumps and dips under this special lighting.
These observations could help scientists determine which lighting geometries and camera configurations are best for revealing the Moon's terrain, especially when checking out Stebbins, Carnot, and Fowler craters.