NASA's Artemis II targets fastest-ever human 40,000km/h lunar re-entry

Orion's heat shield burns away

During re-entry, Orion battles temperatures close to 2,800 degrees Celsius as compressed air creates a superheated plasma around it, so hot that radio signals get blocked, causing a brief blackout with ground control.

To keep everyone safe inside, Orion relies on an advanced heat shield that burns away to carry excess heat away.

Pulling this off isn't just cool science, it's a big step toward future lunar landings and even Mars missions under NASA's Artemis program.