NASA's Artemis II to carry 4 astronauts beyond Earth's orbit Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis II is about to make history, sending astronauts beyond Earth's orbit for the first time in over 50 years.

This 10-day lunar flyby will see Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen travel around the far side of the Moon in the Orion spacecraft, testing out systems such as life support, navigation, and crew safety for future missions to the Moon and Mars.