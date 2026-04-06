NASA's Artemis II to carry 4 astronauts beyond Earth's orbit
Technology
NASA's Artemis II is about to make history, sending astronauts beyond Earth's orbit for the first time in over 50 years.
This 10-day lunar flyby will see Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen travel around the far side of the Moon in the Orion spacecraft, testing out systems such as life support, navigation, and crew safety for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
Crew tests life support and navigation
The crew will check if life support systems and navigation hold up in deep space: key steps before anyone lands on the Moon again.
With Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen joining the team, Artemis II also spotlights global teamwork as we look toward a future where humans might live on the Moon and Mars.