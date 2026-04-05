NASA's Artemis II undertakes record-breaking lunar flyby including a Canadian
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission is making headlines as it sends four astronauts, including one Canadian, on a record-breaking trip around the Moon.
The crew will swing over 6437km above the lunar surface overnight Sunday into Monday, picking up where Apollo left off more than 50 years ago.
Artemis II astronauts using backup systems
The journey has not been without its bumps: a broken toilet means astronauts are using backup systems for now.
Still, spirits are high; Commander Reid Wiseman even shared a touching call with his family from space.
Beyond the challenges, Artemis II is paving the way for NASA's bigger goal: building a permanent base on the Moon and taking lunar exploration to the next level.