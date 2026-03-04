NASA's Artemis lunar program gets a major update

NASA is giving its Artemis lunar program a major update—adding a fresh mission for 2027 and standardizing hardware to keep things running smoothly. The goal? Fewer risks, fewer last-minute changes, and a more reliable path back to the Moon. As NASA's Amit Kshatriya put it, these tweaks help "represent a step-by-step build-up of capability" instead of rushing into unknowns.

Artemis 2 and 3 get new dates Artemis 2—the first crewed lunar flyby in decades—is aiming for a launch window that opens April 1, 2026 after rocket repairs delayed the schedule.

Artemis 3 moves to 2027 and will see astronauts link up in orbit with landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin but will not attempt a lunar surface landing.

NASA will stick with the current rocket setup NASA is sticking with its current rocket setup (SLS Block 1) and dropping planned upgrades so they can launch every year or so—no more long waits between missions.

This comes after safety experts flagged the original plan as too risky.