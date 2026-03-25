NASA's Bennu samples reveal asteroids might have kickstarted life
Technology
NASA just uncovered some pretty cool facts about how our solar system formed, thanks to samples from asteroid Bennu.
Turns out, minerals like sodium phosphates and chlorides on Bennu were created by long-lasting salty water, hinting that asteroids may have delivered water and organic stuff to early Earth, maybe even helping life get started.
Asteroids, the unsung heroes of planetary evolution
Researchers also found that Bennu's parent body changed over time through interactions with water, making its minerals similar to those in Earth's dry lakebeds.
This shows asteroids aren't just space rocks: they're active players in shaping planets and possibly bringing the ingredients needed for life.