NASA's bold plan: Moon bases and Mars choppers in the coming years
NASA just dropped a bold roadmap for space exploration, aiming to build a permanent base on the Moon and test nuclear-powered spacecraft.
The plan isn't just about quick visits anymore: think helicopters flying on Mars and people living on the Moon full time.
All this is part of the Artemis program, which wants to lock in a lasting presence on the Moon before pushing further into deep space.
NASA is cutting red tape to speed up the process
NASA's next steps include setting up real infrastructure on the Moon, like habitats and power systems, to support both daily life and future missions.
The upcoming four-astronaut launch will be NASA's first crewed lunar mission since 1972, marking a huge leap toward humans actually living there.
Jared Isaacman says they're cutting red tape and moving fast: the agency had moved quickly, taken action to cut bureaucracy and introduced deregulation focused on empowering the workforce, highlighting how important speed is for staying ahead in global space exploration.