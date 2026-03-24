NASA's bold plan: Moon bases and Mars choppers in the coming years

NASA is cutting red tape to speed up the process

NASA's next steps include setting up real infrastructure on the Moon, like habitats and power systems, to support both daily life and future missions.

The upcoming four-astronaut launch will be NASA's first crewed lunar mission since 1972, marking a huge leap toward humans actually living there.

Jared Isaacman says they're cutting red tape and moving fast: the agency had moved quickly, taken action to cut bureaucracy and introduced deregulation focused on empowering the workforce, highlighting how important speed is for staying ahead in global space exploration.