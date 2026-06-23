NASA's Chandra finds 1,700-year-old supernova near Milky Way black hole
Technology
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory just found the remains of a massive star explosion, tucked away in a gas cloud close to the Milky Way's supermassive black hole.
This patch of debris is about 1,700 years old and is still speeding through space at around 3.2 million kilometers per hour.
Supernova remnant may reveal galaxy evolution
Supernovae like this are rare so close to our galaxy's central black hole.
These explosions scatter essential elements, like iron, silicon, and oxygen, that help create new stars and planets.
By studying this remnant, scientists hope to learn more about how big stars die and shape their cosmic neighborhoods, giving us fresh insight into how galaxies evolve.