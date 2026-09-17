NASA's Chandra spots 84 hypersoft X-ray sources in 6 galaxies
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has spotted 84 odd "hypersoft X-ray sources" across six galaxies.
These cosmic objects give off low-energy X-rays and maybe even ultraviolet light, making them stand out from the usual space stuff like black holes and neutron stars.
Scientists think they might be tied to X-ray binary systems, but their unique signals have everyone curious.
Chandra archive revealed new hypersoft class
This discovery could help scientists figure out how certain supernovae (Type Ia) start and the unexplained ionization of gas between stars.
The ultraviolet glow from these hypersoft sources might explain some big mysteries about how galaxies grow and change.
As co-author Rosanne Di Stefano said, by combing through the Chandra archive, they were able to eliminate what used to be a blind spot for telescopes.
That's how they found what appears to be a new class of cosmic objects with remarkable qualities.