NASA's Chandra spots 84 hypersoft X-ray sources in 6 galaxies

This discovery could help scientists figure out how certain supernovae (Type Ia) start and the unexplained ionization of gas between stars.

The ultraviolet glow from these hypersoft sources might explain some big mysteries about how galaxies grow and change.

As co-author Rosanne Di Stefano said, by combing through the Chandra archive, they were able to eliminate what used to be a blind spot for telescopes.

That's how they found what appears to be a new class of cosmic objects with remarkable qualities.