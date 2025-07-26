NASA's Crew-11 mission to the ISS: All you need to know
NASA's Crew-11 mission is blasting off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on July 31, 2025.
Four astronauts will ride the Crew Dragon Endeavour to the International Space Station (ISS), arriving early August 2.
They'll swap in for the outgoing team and spend six months doing science experiments, tech tests, and keeping the station running.
A look at the Crew-11 crew
Commander Zena Cardman and cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are both heading to space for the first time.
NASA veteran Mike Fincke returns for his fourth trip, while JAXA's Kimiya Yui is back for round two.
Along with daily ISS duties, they'll help prep for future Moon missions by running lunar landing simulations and studying how space messes with piloting skills.
When and where to watch the launch
If you're near Florida (and skies are clear), look up on July 31—or just tune into NASA's live stream from anywhere.
Docking happens about a day and a half after launch as part of NASA and SpaceX's ongoing crew swaps at the ISS.