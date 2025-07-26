NASA's Crew-11 mission to the ISS: All you need to know

A look at the Crew-11 crew

Commander Zena Cardman and cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are both heading to space for the first time.

NASA veteran Mike Fincke returns for his fourth trip, while JAXA's Kimiya Yui is back for round two.

Along with daily ISS duties, they'll help prep for future Moon missions by running lunar landing simulations and studying how space messes with piloting skills.