GSMA improves transformative R pas VCS Pallav implementation den dw-called ple voice messages

The latest RCS update (v3.1), announced by the GSMA on July 25, brings a noticeable boost to voice messages.
Thanks to the new xHE-AAC audio codec, your RCS voice notes will sound clearer and more natural—no more muffled or fuzzy playback.
Smarter connectivity features for reliable messaging
Along with better audio, v3.1 adds smarter connectivity features so your messages stay reliable even in spotty network areas.
This builds on March's v3.0 update, which introduced end-to-end encryption—so not only do your chats sound better, they're also more secure and flexible than ever.