Microsoft's animated AI avatar chats with you in real time

You can turn on these animated expressions in the voice settings on the Copilot web interface—no special gear needed. Unlike Google Assistant or Siri (which are just voices), Copilot's avatar keeps track of your past chats and reacts as you talk. But heads up: this is still experimental and not yet coming to Windows or mobile devices.

More about Copilot Pro

To access Copilot Appearance, you'll need a $20/month Copilot Pro subscription plus an invite to join.

It's mainly for early adopters who want to test out new AI features before everyone else.

For now, it's more about adding personality than productivity—and Microsoft says they're listening closely to user feedback as they shape what comes next.