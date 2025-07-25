Next Article
ChatGPT conversations aren't protected like real therapy, warns OpenAI CEO
Thinking of using ChatGPT for personal or therapy-like chats? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants you to know those conversations aren't legally protected like real therapy sessions.
If there's a court case, chat logs could be handed over—even if you've deleted them—since they might be stored for legal or security reasons.
Altman's message: be careful with what you share, especially when it comes to sensitive topics.
AI as a therapist? Altman calls for new privacy rules
Altman says more people, especially young users, are opening up to AI about private stuff—but the laws just aren't built for this yet.
He's calling for new privacy rules to protect these kinds of chats.
Until then, remember that anything you type could potentially be seen or used in ways you didn't expect.