ChatGPT conversations aren't protected like real therapy, warns OpenAI CEO Technology Jul 25, 2025

Thinking of using ChatGPT for personal or therapy-like chats? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants you to know those conversations aren't legally protected like real therapy sessions.

If there's a court case, chat logs could be handed over—even if you've deleted them—since they might be stored for legal or security reasons.

Altman's message: be careful with what you share, especially when it comes to sensitive topics.