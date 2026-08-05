NASA's Crew-13 will use Tesla Cybertrucks for emergency evacuations

NASA's Crew-13 mission, launching September 12, 2026, is shaking things up by using Tesla Cybertrucks instead of the usual MRAP vehicles to evacuate astronauts if there's an emergency.

SpaceX says the switch should speed up response times and free up MRAPs for other important tasks.

As Richard Jones, deputy program manager for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, put it, this move helps avoid competition for those heavy-duty vehicles.