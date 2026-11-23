NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance find disk-shaped crystals, silica on Mars
NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance rovers just found some seriously odd rocks on Mars: think "potato chips" and "ghostly" shapes.
In October and November 2026, Curiosity zoomed in on disk-shaped crystals at a spot called Nazca, while Perseverance uncovered bright, silica-rich rocks outside Jezero Crater.
These discoveries hint that Mars once had the right conditions for tiny life forms to exist.
Rocks suggest ancient water on Mars
These strange rock formations are more than just cool shapes: they tell us about Mars's ancient climate and water history.
Curiosity is figuring out if these patterns formed from minerals shrinking or sediments getting squished together.
Perseverance's silica find points to possible hot springs where fossils could hide. Plus, polygon patterns spotted by Curiosity show how Mars's climate has changed over time, helping scientists piece together the planet's past.