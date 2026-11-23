NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance rovers just found some seriously odd rocks on Mars: think "potato chips" and "ghostly" shapes.

In October and November 2026, Curiosity zoomed in on disk-shaped crystals at a spot called Nazca, while Perseverance uncovered bright, silica-rich rocks outside Jezero Crater.

These discoveries hint that Mars once had the right conditions for tiny life forms to exist.