NASA's Curiosity detects over 20 organics on Mars using TMAH
Technology
NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered over 20 organic compounds in Mars's Gale Crater, using a chemical called TMAH for the first time on another planet.
These molecules, found in ancient, clay-rich rocks, are similar to the building blocks of life we know from Earth.
Mars organics survived billions of years
Even after billions of years and harsh Martian radiation, these organics have stuck around, showing Mars's subsurface holds a surprising chemical diversity.
The experiment, led by Amy Williams from the University of Florida, lines up with findings from NASA's Perseverance rover and will help guide future missions like ESA's Rosalind Franklin and NASA's Dragonfly as they search for signs of life beyond Earth.