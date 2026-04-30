NASA's Curiosity finds 21 ancient organic molecules in Gale Crater

Curiosity's SAM instrument confirms organics

A rock sample called Mary Anning 3 turned out to be a goldmine, revealing 21 different carbon-based molecules that are important for early life chemistry.

Scientists used Curiosity's onboard lab (the SAM instrument) to confirm these findings, even double-checking their results with a meteorite from space.

All this adds up to more evidence that ancient Mars might have had water, maybe even the right conditions for life.