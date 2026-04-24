NASA's Curiosity finds 21 organic molecules, 7 new to Mars Technology Apr 24, 2026

NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered its most varied set of organic molecules ever on Mars, spotting 21 different carbon-based compounds in a single rock sample.

Seven of these have never been seen on Mars before, hinting that ancient Mars might have had the right stuff for life, even if we don't know exactly where these molecules came from yet.