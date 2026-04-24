NASA's Curiosity finds 21 organic molecules, 7 new to Mars
Technology
NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered its most varied set of organic molecules ever on Mars, spotting 21 different carbon-based compounds in a single rock sample.
Seven of these have never been seen on Mars before, hinting that ancient Mars might have had the right stuff for life, even if we don't know exactly where these molecules came from yet.
Curiosity finds evidence of ancient lakes
The rock sample, called "Mary Anning 3," also shows Mars once had lakes and streams, key for preserving signs of life.
Among the discoveries are building-block chemicals linked to things like RNA and DNA.
Thanks to Curiosity's advanced chemistry tools, scientists now have more clues about whether Mars could have supported life long ago, and what to look for next.