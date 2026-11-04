NASA's Curiosity finds 7 new organic molecules in Martian rock
NASA's Curiosity rover just found seven new organic molecules in a Martian rock sample, making this the most diverse batch of carbon-based compounds discovered on Mars so far.
These findings hint that ancient Mars had the right chemical ingredients for life, though it's still a mystery whether these molecules came from living things or just natural processes.
Mount Sharp sample contains nitrogen heterocycle
The rock sample came from Mount Sharp, an area where old lakes once left behind clay that is great at preserving organics.
Among the discoveries is a nitrogen heterocycle, which scientists think could be an early building block for things like DNA and RNA.
Thanks to Curiosity's onboard lab, we're learning more about how Martian chemistry worked in the past and what future missions might look for next.