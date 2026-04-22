NASA's Curiosity rover defers Antofagasta crater drilling after wind-blown sand

Curiosity to examine Atacama sulfate-rich rocks

Curiosity is now heading over to the Atacama site in the boxwork region, which has some interesting sulfate-rich rocks.

The rover will use its science tools (like APXS, MAHLI, and ChemCam) to check things out before drilling.

Even with this detour, Curiosity's mission rolls on, helping us learn more about what Mars was like long ago.