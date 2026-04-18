NASA's Curiosity rover photographs polygonal reptile-scale rocks near Antofagasta crater

Researchers suggest ancient Martian mud cracks

Researchers think these patterns might be the leftovers of ancient mud banks that cracked as Mars went through wet and dry seasons, way back when the planet had liquid water, about 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago.

This find adds another clue in the search for signs of ancient life on Mars, following up on cool discoveries like possible biosignatures spotted by Perseverance last year.