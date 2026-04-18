NASA's Curiosity rover photographs polygonal reptile-scale rocks near Antofagasta crater
Technology
NASA's Curiosity rover just snapped some eye-catching photos of rocks on Mars that look a lot like reptile scales.
These dramatic, polygon-shaped formations popped up as the rover was rolling toward Antofagasta crater, and they're sparking fresh curiosity among scientists.
Researchers suggest ancient Martian mud cracks
Researchers think these patterns might be the leftovers of ancient mud banks that cracked as Mars went through wet and dry seasons, way back when the planet had liquid water, about 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago.
This find adds another clue in the search for signs of ancient life on Mars, following up on cool discoveries like possible biosignatures spotted by Perseverance last year.