NASA's Curiosity spots honeycomb ridges in Gale Crater's Valle Grande

Curiosity is using its tools to figure out how these rocks formed, maybe from drying mud, underground ice, or mineral-rich water (like patterns we see on Earth).

But Mars isn't exactly Earth, so it's tricky to say for sure.

The team is also checking out nearby dark pebbles and cobbles to see if they're Martian or maybe even meteorites.

All of this helps answer the big question: Was Mars ever a place where life could exist?