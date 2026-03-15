NASA's Dragonfly drone will explore Saturn's moon Titan

What is Dragonfly?

Dragonfly looks like a giant drone, about the size of a small car, with eight rotors that let it "hop" across Titan's surface.

It can fly several kilometers per flight (planned roughly 8km per hop) and is expected to be able to travel up to about 175km over the course of the mission and stay in the air for around 30 minutes per flight.

Packed with cameras, sensors, and even a drill, it's designed to search for signs of life and study what makes Titan so unique.