NASA's Hubble images reveal Crab Nebula's growth over 25 years

Crab Nebula expands 3.4 million mph

Turns out, parts of the nebula are still racing outward at a wild 3.4 million mph, all powered by a pulsar at its center.

Thanks to Hubble's upgraded camera technology, scientists got their most detailed look yet at how this ancient space cloud keeps evolving.

As astronomer William Blair put it, seeing these changes over time really challenges the idea that the sky never changes.