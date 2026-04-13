NASA's Hubble images reveal Crab Nebula's growth over 25 years
Technology
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just took fresh images of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant that exploded way back in 1054 and sits about 6,500 light-years from Earth.
The new pictures reveal how much the nebula has grown since Hubble first checked it out 25 years ago.
Fun fact: this nebula was once so bright, people could spot it during the day.
Crab Nebula expands 3.4 million mph
Turns out, parts of the nebula are still racing outward at a wild 3.4 million mph, all powered by a pulsar at its center.
Thanks to Hubble's upgraded camera technology, scientists got their most detailed look yet at how this ancient space cloud keeps evolving.
As astronomer William Blair put it, seeing these changes over time really challenges the idea that the sky never changes.