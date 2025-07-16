NASA's insight into space's impact on heart and nervous system
NASA's Expedition 73 crew is digging into how living in microgravity changes the heart and nervous system.
This research, kicked off after Axiom Mission 4 got back in June 2025, is all about keeping astronauts healthy on future Moon and Mars trips.
Understanding microgravity's impact on blood flow and heart function
Astronauts Jonny Kim and Anne McClain are using ultrasound gear to see how microgravity affects blood flow and heart function.
Meanwhile, JAXA's Takuya Onishi is testing new tools to check brain-to-heart blood flow and spot clotting risks—helping teams on Earth keep tabs on astronaut health.
McClain uses VR goggles for balance checks
McClain also straps on VR goggles for balance checks, with NASA's Nichole Ayers making sure data gets back to doctors on the ground.
These tests help figure out why astronauts feel wobbly when they return to Earth.
Lessons will help shape rehab plans for astronauts
What they learn will shape rehab plans for astronauts coming home from long missions—and help make sure future crews stay sharp and healthy during epic journeys far from Earth.