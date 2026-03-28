NASA's IXPE finds reflected shock in RCW 86 supernova remnant Technology Mar 28, 2026

NASA's IXPE telescope has given scientists a closer look at RCW 86, a supernova that exploded about 2,000 years ago.

Earlier research suggested its weird expansion was caused by a bubble of low-density space around it.

Now, IXPE has spotted the supernova's outer layers slowing down at the edge of this bubble, creating a "reflected shock" that makes its structure even more interesting.