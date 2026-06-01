NASA's James Webb documents HD 80606 b's 1,100°F temperature spike

MIRI detects methane and CO2 changes

Using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), Webb watched HD 80606 b before, during, and after its closest approach.

Scientists saw the planet's atmosphere heat up way more than earlier missions had shown and even spotted changes in gasses like methane and carbon dioxide.

As principal investigator Tiffany Kataria of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory put it, these findings help us understand how planets survive and change when things get really intense out there.