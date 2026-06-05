NASA's James Webb makes 1st methane detection on interstellar 3I/ATLAS

Methane and CO2 imply extrasolar origin

Methane only showed up after the comet swung close to the Sun, meaning it was hidden under surface ice and released as things warmed up.

Even more interesting, 3I/ATLAS has way more methane and carbon dioxide compared to water than comets we know from our own solar system.

Scientists think this means it formed in a totally different environment around another star, giving us new clues about what's out there beyond our cosmic neighborhood.