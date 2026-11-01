NASA's James Webb Space Telescope finds 3I/ATLAS predates the Sun

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just uncovered some wild facts about interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, discovered last year.

Turns out, this space traveler may have formed more than 7 billion years before our Sun was born.

What really blew scientists' minds? Its methane has a deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio 13 times higher than that of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, the only other comet in our Solar System with a confirmed measurement of this kind.