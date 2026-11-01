NASA's James Webb Space Telescope finds 3I/ATLAS predates the Sun
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just uncovered some wild facts about interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, discovered last year.
Turns out, this space traveler may have formed more than 7 billion years before our Sun was born.
What really blew scientists' minds? Its methane has a deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio 13 times higher than that of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, the only other comet in our Solar System with a confirmed measurement of this kind.
Study: 3I/ATLAS formed in icy region
Researchers say 3I/ATLAS likely formed in an icy, low-metal part of space with lots of cosmic rays (basically, conditions like the early universe).
When it zipped closest to the Sun in October 2025 (around Oct. 30, 2025), it gave scientists a rare peek at untouched material from the dawn of time.
Studying it could help us piece together how and where the comet may have formed.