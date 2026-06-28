NASA's James Webb unveils Messier 82 images after M81 encounter

JWST infrared reveals hidden star formation

Using its powerful infrared camera, JWST peered through thick clouds of dust and gas to reveal star-forming regions we couldn't see before; even Hubble missed them.

The telescope also caught dramatic plumes of material being blasted out by intense radiation and exploding stars, showing how M82 is burning through its fuel for future star-making.

Astronomers hope these discoveries will help explain how galaxies like this evolve during their most active phases.