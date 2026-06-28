NASA's James Webb unveils Messier 82 images after M81 encounter
Technology
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just dropped some seriously cool images of the "Cigar Galaxy" (Messier 82), about 12 million light-years away.
This galaxy is bursting with new stars right now, all thanks to a past encounter with its neighbor, Messier 81.
JWST infrared reveals hidden star formation
Using its powerful infrared camera, JWST peered through thick clouds of dust and gas to reveal star-forming regions we couldn't see before; even Hubble missed them.
The telescope also caught dramatic plumes of material being blasted out by intense radiation and exploding stars, showing how M82 is burning through its fuel for future star-making.
Astronomers hope these discoveries will help explain how galaxies like this evolve during their most active phases.