NASA's Nancy Grace Roman will scan more sky than Hubble
Technology
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launched in August 2026, and it's a big deal for anyone curious about the universe.
With a couple of curved mirrors, two meters wide, and a view 100 times bigger than Hubble's, Roman will scan more sky in five years than Hubble did in three decades, collecting 20 petabytes of data (roughly four billion songs).
Roman telescope includes starlight blocking tech
Roman packs a 300MP camera for massive sky surveys and uses special tech to spot exoplanets by blocking starlight.
Teaming up with Chile's Rubin Observatory, it'll combine visible and infrared views, letting scientists peek through cosmic dust to explore galaxies, black holes, and even planets.