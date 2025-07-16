NASA's New Horizons probe faces shutdown threat

New Horizons has made some epic discoveries

Since launching in 2006, New Horizons has made some epic discoveries: it spotted cryovolcanoes and possible underground oceans on Pluto in 2015, then flew by Arrokoth in the Kuiper Belt in 2019.

It was supposed to keep exploring until at least 2029.

NASA's Nicola Fox says missions like this are key for understanding our solar system, and Principal Investigator Alan Stern points out there aren't any replacements lined up.

After traveling over 9 billion miles and still sending back data, it'd be a real loss if New Horizons had to power down now.