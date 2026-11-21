NASA's OSIRIS-REx REXIS detects MAXI J0637-430 X-rays from interplanetary space
NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, sent to study asteroid Bennu, made an unexpected discovery.
Its student-designed X-ray tool, REXIS, picked up signals from a black hole candidate called MAXI J0637-430, the first time anything like this has been detected from interplanetary space.
Student-built REXIS yields scientific discovery
REXIS was built by MIT and Harvard students to scan Bennu's surface, but ended up catching something way bigger.
This surprise find shows how student-led projects can lead to real scientific breakthroughs and highlights the value of mixing education with hands-on space missions.