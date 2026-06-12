NASA's Parker Solar Probe sets record 687,000km/h, systems normal
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has zoomed past the Sun at a wild 687,000km per hour, making it the fastest human-made object ever.
Launched in 2018, Parker's mission is all about getting up close to the Sun's outer atmosphere (the corona) and sending back data no other spacecraft has managed before.
After this latest flyby, the spacecraft reported that all systems were operating normally.
Parker Solar Probe monitors solar wind
Parker isn't just breaking records for fun; it's collecting key info about solar wind and the Sun's intense heat.
With the Sun in an active phase, this data helps scientists understand how solar storms could mess with our GPS, and power grids here on Earth.
Plus, Parker was also the first probe to actually enter the solar corona back in 2021—a big deal for predicting space weather and keeping future missions safe.