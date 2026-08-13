NASA's Perseverance detects chromium bearing corundum on Jezero Crater rim
NASA's Perseverance rover just made a cool discovery in Jezero Crater: unexpectedly high concentrations of gemstone-associated minerals.
Using its SuperCam laser, the rover spotted chromium-bearing corundum in rocks on the crater rim.
Geochemist Ann Ollila and her team were genuinely surprised by this find, saying, "Very unexpectedly," in a conference abstract.
Minerals suggest past subsurface water
These minerals likely formed ages ago when hot water moved through cracks in the Martian rocks, similar to how gemstones grow on Earth.
The discovery gives scientists new clues about Mars's ancient volcanic activity, water movement below the surface, and even hints at conditions that could have supported microbial life.
Perseverance keeps sampling Jezero Crater
Perseverance is still busy collecting samples in Jezero Crater, hoping to unlock more secrets about Mars's past environment.
It's been searching for signs of ancient life and studying the planet's geology, one rock at a time.