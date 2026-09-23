NASA's Perseverance finds complex water history in Jezero Crater, Mars
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered that Mars once had a much more complicated water history than we thought.
By checking out rocks in Jezero Crater (which used to be a lake and river delta), scientists found signs of groundwater, lakes, and even hydrothermal activity: basically, Mars was pretty wet in the past.
Perseverance SuperCam maps Mars drying process
Using its SuperCam tool, Perseverance helped researchers piece together how Mars went from watery to bone-dry.
While there's still no proof of life, these discoveries give us a clearer picture of the planet's past and what it would take for life to exist there: big news for future missions and anyone curious about life beyond Earth!