NASA's Perseverance records steep midday temperature gradient in Jezero Crater
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover just spotted some pretty dramatic temperature changes on Mars.
In Jezero Crater, MEDA measurements found a temperature gradient of around 26 degrees Celsius per meter near midday.
This happens because Mars's super thin atmosphere can't hold onto warmth like Earth's does.
Martian gradients complicate habitats, gear
Perseverance's weather sensors (MEDA) measured a temperature gradient of around 26 degrees Celsius per meter near midday, a big deal for designing gear and habitats that can handle these extremes.
Plus, Mars's thin air means explorers will have to deal with things like a reddish sky and more exposure to meteoroids.