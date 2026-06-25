NASA's Perseverance reports shallowest macromolecular carbon detection in Jezero Crater

Findings do not confirm Martian life

This doesn't mean there was life on Mars, but it definitely adds to the evidence that the planet could have supported chemistry needed for life.

The MMC was found alongside other key ingredients like carbonates and phosphates.

Spectral analysis shows these molecules are similar to those found in both living things (like microbial mats) and nonliving sources (like meteorites).

Scientists say more research (and maybe some returned samples) will help figure out where these organics came from.