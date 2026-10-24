NASA's Perseverance rover sets Mars driving record, beats Opportunity

The rover has covered 45.22km so far, with over 90% of that done using its AutoNav system that helps it dodge hazards on its own.

Right now, Perseverance is checking out spots like Lac de Charmes and plans to explore a possible hydrothermal site at Idubi, all part of the search for signs of ancient life.

Meanwhile, the Ingenuity helicopter is still going strong with 72 flights.