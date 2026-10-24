NASA's Perseverance rover sets Mars driving record, beats Opportunity
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover has officially driven farther on another planet than any robot before it, beating the previous record set by Opportunity.
Perseverance has been rolling around Jezero Crater, hunting for ancient rocks that could tell us more about Mars's past.
Perseverance 45.22km, Ingenuity 72 flights
The rover has covered 45.22km so far, with over 90% of that done using its AutoNav system that helps it dodge hazards on its own.
Right now, Perseverance is checking out spots like Lac de Charmes and plans to explore a possible hydrothermal site at Idubi, all part of the search for signs of ancient life.
Meanwhile, the Ingenuity helicopter is still going strong with 72 flights.