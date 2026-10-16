NASA's Perseverance rover surpasses Opportunity with 45.22km on Mars
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover has officially driven farther on Mars than any other robot: 45.22km, edging past the old record held by Opportunity.
It hit this milestone in just five and a half years.
Perseverance autonav drove over 90% distance
What's cool is that over 90% of this distance was covered using its own AutoNav system, so Perseverance did most of the driving without human help.
Right now, it's investigating what may be some of the oldest terrain ever explored in the solar system and to find traces of ancient hydrothermal systems, and NASA has extended its mission until at least 2028, so there's plenty more Martian road trip ahead!