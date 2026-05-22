NASA's Perseverance snaps image of apparent 3-rock stack on Mars
Perseverance, NASA's rover, just snapped a cool photo of what looks like three rocks stacked on top of each other on Mars.
The shot was taken on May 13, 2026, and definitely stands out against the planet's dusty red background.
While it almost seems like someone arranged them, scientists say it's probably just nature at work: wind erosion or ancient water shaping things over time.
Experts say layering might explain stack
Experts think the stack might actually be one rock that got layered as Mars changed from wet and rainy to dry and windy.
Similar odd rock shapes have popped up before thanks to environmental forces, like leopard-spotted or popcorn-textured rocks found by Perseverance.
This discovery adds another piece to the puzzle of Mars's history and keeps pushing our understanding of the Red Planet forward.