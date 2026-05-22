NASA's Perseverance snaps image of apparent 3-rock stack on Mars Technology May 22, 2026

Perseverance, NASA's rover, just snapped a cool photo of what looks like three rocks stacked on top of each other on Mars.

The shot was taken on May 13, 2026, and definitely stands out against the planet's dusty red background.

While it almost seems like someone arranged them, scientists say it's probably just nature at work: wind erosion or ancient water shaping things over time.