NASA's Psyche spacecraft captures crescent Mars from 3 million miles
Technology
NASA's Psyche spacecraft snapped a cool crescent shot of Mars from 3 million miles away, showing just a thin sunlit edge of the planet.
This unusual angle happened thanks to the way Psyche is approaching Mars for its big flyby on May 15, 2026.
Mars flyby will slingshot Psyche spacecraft
The upcoming flyby isn't just for photos: Psyche will use Mars's gravity as a slingshot to save fuel and pick up speed toward its main goal: the metal-rich asteroid Psyche.
During this pass, the team will check several onboard instruments and imaging systems are working right, while also collecting data on Mars's magnetic field and radiation.
The real adventure kicks off after this, with arrival at the asteroid planned for 2029.