NASA's Psyche spacecraft captures crescent Mars from 3 million miles

Mars flyby will slingshot Psyche spacecraft

The upcoming flyby isn't just for photos: Psyche will use Mars's gravity as a slingshot to save fuel and pick up speed toward its main goal: the metal-rich asteroid Psyche.

During this pass, the team will check several onboard instruments and imaging systems are working right, while also collecting data on Mars's magnetic field and radiation.

The real adventure kicks off after this, with arrival at the asteroid planned for 2029.