NASA's Roman Space Telescope completes assembly at Goddard, launch 2026
NASA's new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope just hit a big milestone: it's finished its main assembly at Goddard Space Flight Center and is gearing up for launch operations expected in 2026.
Engineers have put together all the core systems, and now it's time for some serious testing before it blasts off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
Roman to map vast sky areas
Roman is set to change the game in space exploration. It'll scan huge sections of the sky, 100 times more than Hubble, and gather data way faster, helping scientists study dark energy, galaxy formation, and far-off planets.
Thanks to its special coronagraph (which blocks out starlight), it could help detect faint exoplanets.
Before launch, Roman will face tough tests to make sure it can handle space, and then travel to the Lagrange Point 2 region for a steady view of the universe.