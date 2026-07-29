NASA's Roman Space Telescope launching August 30 on Falcon Heavy
Technology
NASA's Roman Space Telescope is fueled up and launching on August 30 with a ride from SpaceX's Falcon Heavy.
What's cool? Its Wide Field Instrument can snap infrared images that cover 50 times more sky than the James Webb Space Telescope, making it perfect for spotting galaxy movements and cosmic events.
Roman will send 500+ TB yearly
After its journey to Lagrange Point 2 (about 1 million miles from Earth), Roman will start sending back over 500TB of space data every year, more than Hubble managed in its whole mission.
Over its run, the telescope could help us learn way more about dark matter, dark energy, exploding stars, and even planets that might support life.